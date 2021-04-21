localish

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

CHICAGO -- Fons, a plant-based empanada shop in Lincoln Park, offers nine different vegan friendly empanadas all created by chef and co-owner Daniel Briceno. Briceno and his wife Daniela Crespo opened up the shop in early April, and said they've already gotten love from the community.

Fons offers empanadas with a diverse selection of plant-based fillings. Briceno said some of the house favorites are a Cuban-style ropa vieja and an Italian-inspired Margherita empanada with vegan mozzarella created by Briceno himself.

"Fons was created to bring people an option that is plant-based to reduce meat consumption," Briceno said.

Briceno said the name of his empanada joint means "origin" in Latin. To him, the word's meaning is related to nutrients, which correlated with his plant-based mission.

In the two weeks since Fons has opened, Briceno said he's seen a lot of support from the community.

Fons also offers nationwide shipping to 24 states via their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkvegetableveganrestaurantbite sizelocalishwls
LOCALISH
'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'
How to get glowing red carpet skin just like the celebs
Tatstat, the app that connects tattoo artists and clients like never before
Man with autism shares struggles, triumphs on life's journey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
39% of central NC officer-involved shootings involve mental health crises
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
4-year-old girl shot while sleeping inside her home
'Very happy': Wake school plans for in-person, stadium graduations
You're fully vaccinated. When can you drop the mask?
LeVar Burton, ABC anchors among final group of 'Jeopardy!' hosts
NC dentists administering COVID-19 vaccine following executive order
Show More
Fort Bragg officials identify paratrooper who died in training accident
LATEST: WCPSS details plans for graduation ceremonies
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
More TOP STORIES News