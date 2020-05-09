localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenartcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live
Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 4 Cumberland Co. detention officers test positive for COVID-19
Some COVID-19 survivors may never fully recover
Stores slowly reopen during Phase 1, some choose to remain closed
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
Some car insurance companies issuing refunds, but is it enough?
Anonymous donor gifts Fayetteville State freshmen with laptops
Local universities host virtual farewell to Class of 2020
Show More
Supporters run 2.23 miles in honor of slain black jogger
Cumberland County Schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
North Carolina fundraiser for mental health goes virtual
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
More TOP STORIES News