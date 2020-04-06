Chicagoans create COVID-19 memes

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is serious when it comes to Chicago's stay-at-home ordinance during the COVID-19 crisis. But Chicagoans are bringing light to this dark time by turning to social media to create humorous memes of the mayor watching over the city! It's not just constituents that have been enjoying the memes. The mayor says she also enjoys the memes and continues to encourage everyone to stay home and save lives. Follow @WheresLightfoot on Instagram for more of these memes!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County EMS accepting donations
Models predict when NC could see a peak in COVID-19 cases
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
Duke freshman shares mental health advice during COVID-19
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Trump tempers officials' grave virus assessments with optimism
Show More
'Hamilton' musical returns to DPAC in December 2020
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Managing your anxiety when there's not much to do
N.J. woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
23 COVID-19 cases reported at NC assisted-living facility
More TOP STORIES News