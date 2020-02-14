bite size

Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant

CHICAGO -- Kizin Creole is Chicago's only Haitian restaurant, serving authentic dishes straight from the island nation.

The Rogers Park restaurant prides itself on being the heart of the Haitian community in the Midwest as it promotes Haitian food, art, music, the language of Creole and literature.

"It's more than just Caribbean food in Haiti," said Daniel Desir, Kizin Creole's owner and executive chef. "Since Haiti is one of the islands where we had a lot of colonizers, so it's that we have a staple of French, Spanish, Italian. So we have a bit of everybody's cuisine."

Desir said he loves when people visit and "see that other face of Haiti."

"It's not just what we see on TV, what you hear from other people, but you come in for yourself to see how fun it is to learn about Haiti," Desir said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visits Raleigh
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
20 dogs rescued in Orange County find new homes
Texas cat takes road trip in the engine bay of Triangle woman's car
Man arrested for murder of pregnant woman found dead in car
New children's book explores NC's African-American history
Show More
Child under 4 years old among 9 new flu deaths in NC last week
Valentine's Day can cause anxiety, depression, psychologists say
Man charged in fatal shooting at Raleigh market
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
More TOP STORIES News