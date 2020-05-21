localish

Meet Dude, the skateboarding dog

CHICAGO -- There's a new face on the Chicago skate scene, meet Dude the 2-year-old poodle who's tearing up Chicago streets on his skateboard.

Romaine Michelle is the owner of Dude the Dog. At first, she didn't plan on keeping Dude, but things changed. She began to train him and eventually taught him how to ride a skateboard.

Dude has always loved sports since he was a puppy, so he took a liking to skateboarding right away and was always willing to go for a roll.

The rest was history.

Now, he has his own skateboard and joins his owner on regular outings. He cruises around the streets of Chicago bringing smiles to anyone who sees him, especially during these tough times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagodoglocalish show (lsh)localishwlsskateboarding
LOCALISH
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
Print shop helps honor 2020 graduates.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 788 more cases reported as state ramps up testing
Durham won't open restaurants, salons, pools before June 1
NC reports first case of child inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19
NC will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
NCSU, UNC fall semester starting earlier, ending by Thanksgiving
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
What businesses are allowed to reopen in North Carolina?
Show More
Heavy rain brings potential for flooding
VIDEO: Paramedic returns home from NY, surprises kids
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
1 killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler on Highway 13
This Fayetteville church is taking a slow approach to Phase 2 reopening
More TOP STORIES News