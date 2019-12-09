Classmates Make Dana's LAST Wish Come True

Dana Kennon has been suffering through Stage 4 cancer for just over 2 years now. She posted on Facebook saying that her bucket list before she dies is to see the holiday lights at Disneyland one last time with someone who has never been, so that she could experience it through their eyes. Her high school classmate who she hadn't seen in 30 years, Nancy Juetten, saw the post and gathered other high school classmates to raise the funds to make her wish come true.