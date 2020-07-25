localish

Edgewater Environmental Sustainability Project encourages sustainable living in their neighborhood

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- The longer the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the more mask and gloves we see on the streets. So one community-based group in Chicago is doing something about it.

"We're a neighborhood organization really trying to green the community and make life more sustainable," said Renee Patten, a member of the Edgewater Environmental Sustainability Project. "We want to be better stewards of the earth."

At least once a month, members of the project go out on their blocks and pick up the litter they see-- whether it be plastic bags, straws, face masks or gloves.

"The gloves especially, the fear of that is that they'll get in waterways, the lake, our rivers and do a lot of damage to wildlife. Whenever I see gloves on the ground it just breaks my heart," Patten said.

"Our organization has declared a climate emergency," Nine Newhouser added. "We are living in tough times and it's really beneficial to get together to try a make a difference, as little as we can."

The project's goal is to beautify their neighborhood, as well as encourage sustainable living.

"It's not about making people feel guilty, it's about collective action and seeing what we can do with everyone doing what they can," George Tully said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterenvironmentall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
This Long Island barber is offering mobile haircuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies from injuries after Roxboro officer-involved shooting
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
COVID-19 Latest: North Carolina reports 2,120 new cases
Scammers stealing identities to file NC unemployment claims
President's visit proof Triangle is ahead of pandemic research
The Origin Raleigh Hotel opens downtown despite pandemic
As unemployment benefits end, nonprofits prepare for increased need
Show More
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Researchers to explore mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coast
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Stricter mask requirements at Disney World, Downtown Disney
Shooting on I-85 in Durham sends 2 to hospital
More TOP STORIES News