Climb to the rhythm and break a sweat at Climb N Vibe fitness studio

BELLMORE, New York -- Since the pandemic began, people have been trying to keep in shape and stay healthy.
While most people kept their business ventures on hold, President of Climb N Vibe, David Schmitt, decided to pursue his dream and open up his fitness studio.
Schmitt saw many of his close family and friends frustrated with their weight and struggling to find a way to stay motivated.
He decided to take a chance and open Climb N Vibe, a low-impact, strength training, and cardio mix utilizing the Versa Climber and Power Plate.
"Everyone is talking about getting out of the gym business, the gym business is horrible, and I said this is going to be my time," said Schmitt. "Everybody needs it, nows the time, now more than ever. This is good for people of all sizes, shapes, energies, levels, and athletic ability."
Schmitt first discovered the Versa Climber when his father was using it during physical therapy for a knee injury. Schmitt saw that even with his father's condition, he was able to get a full workout with this machinery.
The versa climber simulates the climbing of a ladder. The movements on the climber work the entire body, improving overall mobility. While participating in class you can burn between 300 to 800 calories in a 35-minute workout.
Everything here is about sweating it up, said Schmitt. We lower the lights put the laser lights on, we raise the music, and everyone has a good time in here.
At Climb N Vibe, Schmitt wanted to create an environment where anyone could come in and get the benefits of this workout without the intimidation and judgments fitness studios can portray at times.
"It's not even about keeping up with the pace, said Aaron Smiley," Lead Trainer. "Just seeing the atmosphere, people around you, and following me, you are just going to love it. I have a lot of people who maybe can't keep up, they are here to have fun. You are burning as many calories as you can while having fun. You don't get that walking on the treadmill."
Schmitt is excited for more people to come out and try this class that he know will have them coming back for more!
