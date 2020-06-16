localish

Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer

MODESTO, Calif. -- Beating cancer is an achievement that warrants celebration, but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold for 4-year-old Brodie in Modesto, California.

His favorite creepy clowns wanted to change that.

"I cried. It's just so powerful to see, like, there's no words of how heartwarming and heartfelt that was," said Alissa Nicole, Brodie's mother. The 4-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt's lymphoma in 2019 and underwent chemotherapy, forcing the family to spend the holidays in the hospital.

"It was a very long, really long, hard time," Alissa said. Brodie finished chemotherapy on March 27, 2020, but the COVID-19 health crisis kept family and friends from being allowed to join him as he rang a bell at the hospital signifying his completion of chemo.

His mother says Brodie is a big fan of horror movies, particularly the movie IT, which features a clown as the titular character. Ranch of Horror, the local Halloween haunt, heard about Brodie's lack of a celebration and decided to help with some clowns of their own.

"My son said it best when he said he's already met the scariest monster out there," said Janice Regalo, one of the owners at Ranch of Horror. "And that was cancer and he kicked cancers butt, so to him our clowns are just fun and games."

The clowns are no stranger to doing things outside of Halloween. Earlier this year, they grabbed headlines as they delivered Valentine-grams up and down the Central Valley.

RELATED: Creepy clowns pass out Valentine's Day gifts in the Valley

This time, Ranch of Horror helped organize a parade for Brodie, with their clowns in full makeup to give Brodie the celebration he deserved. They even brought a bell for him to ring triumphantly.

Dozens of people also drove by during the parade, many bringing painted custom rocks for Brodie to keep in a rock garden.

When asked what his favorite part of the parade was, Brodie's answer was simple: "All of it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
modestoparadehalloweenall goodkfsnhaunted houseclownscancerlocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the queen of commercials!
14-year-old South Side native graduates with master's degree
Farmers feed those in need
DJ hosts weekly dance parties on balcony in Washington Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County, Raleigh to vote on mandatory face coverings Tuesday
Raleigh businesses learning insurance doesn't always cover broken glass
Chokeholds considered 'deadly use of force' by local police
Raleigh restaurant owner urges mayor, police chief to resign
Staying Soggy & Cool Tomorrow
Gov. Cooper proclaims June 15 'Health care Heroes Day'
Wake school leaders map safe return to classrooms
Show More
Roxboro newspaper issues apology for racist editorial cartoon
Attorney General Stein files lawsuit against unlicensed contractor
Fayetteville mayor proposes police oversight expansion
Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple
NC Central study to focus on COVID-19 in underserved communities
More TOP STORIES News