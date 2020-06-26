localish

Oakland community rallies behind Black-owned business Queen Hippie Gypsy after it was damaged in protest

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Queen Hippie Gypsy, "Oakland's first Black-owned crystal botanica," was already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, just two weeks after reopening, looters smashed up its storefront, hours after protesters filled Oakland's streets in support of Black Lives Matter.

Encouraged by supporters, Queen Hippie Gypsy launched a GoFundMe, and within days raised enough money to cover the damage and expenses related to COVID-19.


With help from the community, Queen Hippie Gypsy is ready for its comeback.

