Houston couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony during stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, Texas -- This is the sound of joy!

John Dascoulias and Clifford Pugh wanted to do something fun to relieve stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Houston, Texas couple raided their pantry for the best musical instruments they could find.

Every night at 8 p.m., they go on the balcony and perform using pots and pans. John and Clifford even put on a special concert to celebrate John's mother turning 90.

Every night neighbors come out to hear the music, and the couple plans to get out the pots and pans every night until we can all be together again!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiessocietycoronavirusmore in commonmusiccovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ReOpen NC protesters gather in Raleigh
Trump discusses small biz Paycheck Protection Program: LIVE
LATEST: NC asks for federal help to expand funds for testing
At least 190 COVID-19 deaths linked to NC care facilities
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Show More
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
CDC has suggestions for workplaces as states reopen
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Raleigh property manager works with tenants to soften COVID-19 hit
The 411: Help with your stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News