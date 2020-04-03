coronavirus pandemic

Here and Now bar in DTLA pivots to delivery and takeout

Despite her struggling business, Meade is keeping her staff and other hospitality workers a priority by partnering with alcohol brands like Pernod Ricard and Mulholland Distillery, who are offering to fund free meals for hospitality workers.

"That ends up helping us put money to help pay for our staff, and to keep us open one more day," Meade said. "Yesterday ten hospitality workers got a free dinner."

Meade's concern for her staff is evident: "I don't have the funds to just give them money, so trying to find every little way of trying to find you a place, a home, and keep you ok."

Here and Now is open for take-out and delivery by calling directly or ordering through the Postmates app.
Here and Now
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite N

Downtown Los Angeles
213.262.9291

@hereandnowdtla
