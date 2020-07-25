localish

COVID-19 nurse marries in emotional hospital ceremony

KATY, TX -- Jorden Wilson didn't hesitate to volunteer to work in the Highly Infectious Disease Unit at Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy, Texas when the opportunity arose in March. The nurse has helped people for more than a decade and knew she could make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it came with a sacrifice. Wilson and her fiancé Randy were supposed to get married in May in Las Vegas. But they soon realized they wouldn't be able to travel for the ceremony, they canceled everything and just hoped they could get married soon. Wilson's colleagues heard she had to cancel their wedding, and decided to put together a ceremony for her in the hospital's garden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katymethodist hospitalcommunity strongabc13 plus katyabc13 plusktrkabc13 plus fulshearnurseshealth carelocalish show (lsh)weddinglocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Katy restauranteur lends helping hand to struggling eateries
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 2,097 new cases, 32 more deaths
Lumberton PD release surveillance photos from Family Dollar shooting
Long line surrounds Durham church as it offers COVID-19 tests
Canes finish last practice at PNC before departing for Toronto
Heat Index Values Returning Above 100
Show More
Moped driver airlifted after car crash in Lillington
Man injured in shooting at Raleigh hotel
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Man dies from injuries after Roxboro officer-involved shooting
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News