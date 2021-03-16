localish

A non- profit is equipping hospitals and senior care facilities with smart devices to connect COVID patients to their loved ones.

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A non-profit is equipping hospitals and senior care facilities with smart devices to connect COVID patients with their loved ones in Chicago and across the country!

"You put yourself in their position and you definitely sympathize with them. So when we got the tablet, it made things so much better," said Demetris Jantuah, an ICU nurse at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago's Southwest Side.

COVID Tech Connect, a non-profit that aims to connect families with relatives in intensive care and long-term care facilities, provided the smart devices to Holy Cross and several other hospitals and care facilities in Chicago.

"It was important for us that we can make sure that as many hospitals, as many nursing homes, especially ones that have been underserved and overlooked, all had access to the devices that they needed so families can connect to their loved ones," said Katie Stanton, Co-Founder of COVID Tech Connect.

The non-profit was created by Stanton, a Colorado native, and a group of women from all over the country. The group of women then started a GoFundMe that raised over $200,000 to provide smart devices for free. In total, the non-profit raised about four million dollars with the help of a donation from Google.org, an anonymous donor, and thousands of individuals. So far, over 11,000 devices have been distributed to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide.

COVID Tech still have smart devices available for use. You can visit their website covidtechconnect.com for more information!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicago lawncoronavirus chicagotechnologyhospitalsnonprofitfeel goodlocalishwlscovid 19
LOCALISH
Chicago indoor skate park teaches confidence to kids
Teaching culture through coloring
Artistic roller skating takes Chicago teen to international stage
Family, food and love are recipe for success at Taste of Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, hail, strong storms possible Thursday
'New normal:' How the pandemic changed our daily language
LATEST: Percent of positive tests rises again to 6.7
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Substantial threat of strong tornadoes in the South this week
COVID-19 task force member on how we can get to full reopening
'We live for this': Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle
Show More
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
Teens detained at border for months before reuniting with mom
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
1 person shot near Cary McDonald's, police say
More TOP STORIES News