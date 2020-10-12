abc13 plus asiatown

Crawfish & Noodles: Bringing Vietnamese and Cajun flavors together

HOUSTON, Texas -- Down in Texas, crawfish season is always serious business! But there's a spicy craze spreading from Houston's Asiatown to cities across the country - Viet-Cajun crawfish.

Crawfish & Noodles, an Asiatown staple since 2008, is known for sparking the unprecedented trend.

Chef Trong Nguyen perfected the popular hybrid dish, which involves boiling mudbugs and then tossing them in butter and both Vietnamese and Cajun seasonings. Even the James Beard Awards, known as the "Oscars of the restaurant world," recognized Nguyen and his melting pot cuisine with nominations in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

While the crawfish may be the specialty of the house, Crawfish & Noodles is known for its diverse menu, which includes everything from salt and pepper blue crabs to hot pots and traditional noodle dishes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodasian influencesseafoodasian americanktrkcrawfishabc13 plus asiatownrestaurantbite sizelocalishvietnamese food
ABC13 PLUS ASIATOWN
Would you try crawfish ice cream?
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 'brutal' Orange County double stabbing
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Home's Halloween decor prompts fire department response
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
LATEST: NC reports 1,109 COVID-19 hospitalizations
How to protect your family from a kitchen fire
1 dead, 1 hurt after fight, shooting during card game in Robeson Co.
Show More
Latin Heritage Month: COVID-19 frontline workers
Man killed in Durham ID'd as 19-year-old
VIDEO: Excited dog greets Marine returning from deployment
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Cary family on the verge of homelessness as financial hardships stack
More TOP STORIES News