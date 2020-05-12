Creative dad runs 5-star 'restaurant' for his baby at home

U.S. -- With nearly 75 million kids stuck at home all day, parents have to get creative! From a dad dressing up like a waiter at a fancy restaurant to families recreating Disney vacations at home, these are the ways parents everywhere are keeping their kids happy, healthy, and entertained during quarantine!
