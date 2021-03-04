NEW YORK -- Laurence Cheatham is a self-taught artist from the Bronx, NY who surprised his daughter with a gift she'll never forget.
"I was in awe when I saw her reaction. You know, it's really hard to measure that kind of feeling accomplished, I guess? And knowing that you created something that you're so passionate about for someone you care about, and then seeing how their reaction is that genuine," He says, reflecting on the moment. "That was definitely a proud father, you know, artist moment. She definitely inspired me to get back into painting."
Laurence shares the story behind his unique gift and how he's continuing to show his daughter love through his art.
GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Dad Surprises Daughter with the Most Incredible Gift
LOCALISH INSPIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News