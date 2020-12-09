Dads adopt 17-year-old son over Zoom: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. -- Growing up gay in the South, Chad Beanblossom never thought he would be able to start a family of his own. That's because as late as 2017, in some states it was perfectly legal to discriminate against same-sex couples looking to adopt. Recently, Chad and his partner Paul welcome their first foster son, Michael, into their family. Over 80 people attended the adoption ceremony, setting the record for the most attended Zoom adoption to date. But that's just the beginning of this story. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, OUTstanding features members of the LGBTQ+ community who are staying true to themselves and inspiring others along the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseelgbtqlgbtq prideadoptionlocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high case count
LOOK BACK: The day 14 inches of snow fell in NC in 2018
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
NC State pauses basketball activities due to COVID-19
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Some landlords rejecting HOPE rent payments for struggling tenants
More TOP STORIES News