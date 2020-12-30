localish

Delaware girl creates Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive to put smiles on young girls' faces

WILMINGTON -- Eight-year-old London Jones is bursting with joy. She had a goal to make Christmas extra special for lots of little girls, so she started Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive.

London's inspiration came from her mother, Tiffany Jones, who is active with the nonprofit What About Our Daughters.


The organization helps mothers in need and has been raising awareness for London's Christmas giveback effort.

London's doll drive will help children in need through various women's support centers and shelters, including SisterHood Inc., The House of Ruth, Unity in the Community and The Covenant House.


She's carrying on a longtime family tradition to give back during the holidays. London hopes every doll brings each special girl a lot of joy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the Beanblossoms
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19 in NC
Family of murdered Durham mom plans vigil
Nurse gets COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot, doctors weigh in
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
Black man falsely jailed sues over use of facial recognition tech
US hits record for daily COVID-19 deaths -- again
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
Show More
Struggling NC man surprised with free car
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Joe Clark, who inspired 'Lean on Me' movie, dead at 82
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
More TOP STORIES News