Doctor's life-changing clinic brings sight to those in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- For many people, going to the eye doctor is routine. But for others, access to proper vision care is something that's out of reach, forcing them to live below their full potential.

That's why Dr. Joseph Dollak of Spring, Texas, is dedicating his career to bringing the gift of sight to those who need it most. He was working as a private care optometrist when he began going on mission trips and seeing the lack of vision care in developing countries.

He helped open a clinic in Haiti but realized that the need for eye exams was also great in his community. After working with the Salvation Army, he opened the InFocus Vision Center at a building owned by Volunteers of America.

His mission is to help patients who are uninsured or can't afford proper eye care. Check out the video above to see how the InFocus Vision Center is changing lives and helping so many people see the world differently!
