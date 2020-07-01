Glam Lab tries acupuncture and cupping to relieve pain, stress and anxiety

By Johanna Trupp
SOHO -- Some people swear acupuncture has changed their life while others are less than convinced.

It's a great debate in the health world because it's considered a major pillar in ancient Chinese medicine but an alternative treatment here in the U.S.

So, Glam Lab checks it out for themselves. From acupuncture to cupping, the team at ORA Spa are experts in the area.

If you want to try to relieve some stress... ORA Spa in SoHo will reopen to the public Monday, July 6th.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohonew york citymanhattanhealthbeautyglam labbeauty productsmental wellnesswabcbeauty & lifestylestressmental healthlocalishfyi beautyoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports record single-day increase in cases
90 students, staff in Ft. Bragg survival course get COVID-19
Dr. Cohen: Shortage of COVID-19 reagent could cause delay in results
No one injured after stolen truck crashes into Durham home
How one couple got themselves out of $50,000 in credit card debt
Drive-in movie theater popping up in Raleigh this weekend for July 4
NC agencies to crack down on speeding, impaired driving for July 4
Show More
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
JOBS: Sprouts grocery store, Panera Bread hiring in NC
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
I-85S reopens after tractor-trailers crash in Hillsborough
NC GOP cancels in-person convention for state elections
More TOP STORIES News