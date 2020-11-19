localish

Diverse doll collection uplifts children of color

LOS ANGELES -- Described as pieces of art, Dr. Lisa Williams founded a company that makes dolls reflecting multicultural backgrounds, specifically made to encourage, empower and uplift children of color, but Williams says that any child would benefit from a Fresh Doll.

The dolls are each made with beautiful shades of skin tones and unique features.

"They're designed to represent authenticity," said Williams.

The "Fresh Squad" line of male dolls is top-selling. In total there are four different doll lines.

"There was thought put into it and their understanding. You could just tell that the main point was to be inclusive," said Alexis McAfee from San Diego, CA.

McAfee says it's inclusive to those who have often been left out and are so proud to introduce the dolls to her daughter Aubrey.
Related topics:
los angeleskabcchildrenmore in commonlocalishtoys
