3 anonymous donors pay off all $44,000 of Guilford County school lunch debt

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A trio of anonymous donors has erased all the school lunch debt in Guilford County, totaling more than $40,000.
According to WGHP, families in the county had a collective $44,000 in school meal debt entering August. Two previous donors had contributed $14,300 toward schools in High Point and Jamestown.
Last week, a third donor paid off the county's remaining debt, which was $32,228.25.
Earlier this month, one of the donors paid off $10,500 of the debt for 25 schools in High Point. Another donor paid $3,800 for seven schools in Jamestown.
