3 anonymous donors pay off all $44,000 of Guilford County school lunch debt

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A trio of anonymous donors has erased all the school lunch debt in Guilford County, totaling more than $40,000.

According to WGHP, families in the county had a collective $44,000 in school meal debt entering August. Two previous donors had contributed $14,300 toward schools in High Point and Jamestown.

Last week, a third donor paid off the county's remaining debt, which was $32,228.25.

Earlier this month, one of the donors paid off $10,500 of the debt for 25 schools in High Point. Another donor paid $3,800 for seven schools in Jamestown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensboronccharityschoolgood samaritangood newsschool lunchdonations
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian strengthens, continues path toward Florida
North Carolina schools fail to meet school nursing guidelines
US at risk of losing measles eradication status
Mom reunited with daughter battling cancer at Duke
Water main break forces road closure in Cary
Peak fall foliage color in NC could be delayed
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Show More
'Target on us': City threatens to tow homeless Fayetteville family's SUV
High Point student found with guns, had 'plan...to kill people'
Paralyzed Wake County mom seeking surrogate for second child
Apex Police Captain scam call goes viral
Cedar Ridge football building foundation for future
More TOP STORIES News