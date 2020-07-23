Drive-in entertainment, circus and concerts from your car

LOS ANGELES -- The pandemic has brought music concerts worldwide to an abrupt halt. So an event producer in Ventura, California got creative and re-imagined the drive-in concept.

"It's a completely new experience. This is not supposed to take the place of a regular concert," said Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO & Founder of CBF Productions. "When we were creating this, we wanted to have all kinds of different entertainment and my wife said, 'You need a circus.'

They reached out to the Zoppé Italian Family Circus which agreed to take the show to California.

"This is completely new. This has never happened before," said Giovanni Zoppé, Circus Artist and Producer.

"My family started the circus over seven generations ago in 1842 and we're still going today."

"We're very excited about this new adventure. In the show, you're not only going to see a true circus, but on top of that, we also have a movie that's gong to be telling our story," said Zoppé. "So it'll be a truly, truly multimedia experience.

For more information visit www.concertsinyourcar.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education
LATEST: NC pushes COVID-19 prevention resources for Hispanic community
Pres. Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week
NCDHHS, Raleigh co-op work to distribute 900k PPE to farmworkers
Coins hard to find? Retailers say blame the pandemic
Streets closing to allow creation of 'parklets' in Raleigh
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
Show More
What is 'adultification' bias and how does it affect kids in class?
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
How Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County is supporting online learning
What Harnett County schools will look like next year
25-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in Syria
More TOP STORIES News