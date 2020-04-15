Drone Takes Family Portraits During Coronavirus Outbreak, 7-Year-Old Boy Helps the Elderly

New York, NY. -- "Just come to your window, I'll fly the drone!" From a photographer taking incredible drone portraits of families to a 7-year-old boy using his savings to make supply bags for the elderly, we're checking in with people supporting their communities during this coronavirus outbreak.

We're checking in with 7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell helping the elderly, a fitness instructor hosting physical distance classes, Accel Lifestyle clothing company that is making masks for medical workers, a drone operator taking family portraits form the sky, the Last Bookstore in L.A. delivering books, restaurant owners in Chicago, and Dan Harris author of 10% Happier,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksmall businessmore in commonbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper outlines how NC would reopen economy
LATEST: Wake Co. man dies from COVID-19, county's 1st death
Harnett deputies shut down gym operating during pandemic
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Triangle attorneys see surge in wills amid COVID-19
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Show More
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Truck gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
More TOP STORIES News