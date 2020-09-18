abc13 plus east end

East End cafe became BBQ spot after owner won it in dice game

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you're looking for authentic Texas barbecue, it's hard to beat Lenox Bar-B-Q in Houston's East End.

The local favorite has a unique history. It was founded in 1946 as Lenox Cafe but three years later, a machinist won the restaurant in a game of dice.

He transformed it into a barbecue spot and is even credited with introducing the rotisserie-style pit to the barbecue scene.

It wasn't long before Lenox Bar-B-Q became one of the best-known barbecue joints in all of southeast Texas.

More than 70 years after it was founded, Lenox Bar-B-Q is still serving up some of the best-smoked meats in Houston.

The go-to eatery is known for its custom cooking operation and can smoke up to 2,600 pounds of brisket at once!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrkrestaurantbarbecuelocalishmy go to
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage through dance
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
Meet H-Town's spray paint Picasso!
Postman's passion for oranges kick starts East End folk art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man appears in court to face murder charge in death of Andy Banks
NC meets its mark on one of state's key COVID-19 metrics
How to make sure your absentee ballot is accepted
Durham Streetery event aims to promote local downtown businesses
Fort Bragg military ambush exercise held in Wake County on Friday
LATEST: NC to allows some parents at college football games
Raleigh woman brings fun to seniors separated from family
Show More
Mayor asks people going to Fayetteville Trump rally to wear masks
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Don't take this DIY dental advice seen on TikTok, dentist says
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
More TOP STORIES News