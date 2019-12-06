Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston

Hank's Ice Cream has been serving fresh, handmade ice cream to Houstonians since 1985.

Among those who have eaten there? Beyonce, Mary Lou Retton and a host of Houston Texans and Oilers!

Hank's has all of your traditional flavors, but they really turn things up during the holidays, as sweet potato, egg nog and peppermint ice cream are all added to their menu.

And perhaps best of all, this ice cream shop is all about family. Hank's daughter carries her father's legacy onward.

Watch the story above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityfoodbeyoncektrkrestaurantice creamlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: National Guard to help with NC vaccination efforts
H&R Block customers say stimulus went into account they don't recognize
Snow, wintry mix possible in central NC on Friday
Garner mom pleas for lifesaving kidney donation
Durham woman makes an impression on Raleigh native Bachelor
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
27-year-old man found dead in Nash County identified
Show More
Deadly Durham house fire ignited by space heater, officials say
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Loyal soldier Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
Kenosha braces for protest ahead of decision in Jacob Blake case
NC among the 7 states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate: CDC
More TOP STORIES News