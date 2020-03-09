Arts & Culture

Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99

Luchita Hurtado protested the L.A. County Museum of Art for overlooking women artists in the 1970s.

Fast forward to 2020, and a major retrospective of her work is featured at the museum. It's her first in the United States.


The timing is a nice present for Hurtado, who will turn 100 this year.

She was born in Venezuela, emigrated, lived in the avant-garde art world, married three times and had a family.


"I'm still working. Yes, I am. It's like a living, you know. Your life is your life," said Hurtado. "And I choose to spend my days painting."

The exhibit is open at LACMA through May 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartmuseum exhibitarts & culturelocalishwomen
ARTS & CULTURE
McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
Enjoy Sumos while savoring sushi at this immersive dining experience
Brooklyn home believed to be part of underground railroad
Hillside to rename school theatre stage after longtime drama director
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of Emergency declared in NC for coronavirus
2 Camp Lejeune Marines killed in Iraq
Baby, 3 others killed in Halifax County crash
The 411: 'Mulan' star Liu Yifei talks about Coronavirus worries
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak
5 more Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus
Show More
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
How did coronavirus start? Here are answers to your COVID-19 questions
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Body found inside car in Durham parking lot
More TOP STORIES News