my go-to

Lost Spirits Is the World's Best Distillery Tour

In a Willy Wonka-esque production facility that's part amusement park, part laboratory, Lost Spirits takes guests on a booze tour like no other!

What began as a tiny cult distillery grew over time with distinct tasting rooms where you can sip the spirits in a space reminiscent of that spirit.

"Customers oftern call it an a-boozement park", CEO Bryan Davis said.

Davis a former amusement park ride designer has blended his passion for spirits with his love of park rides.

"What does the imaginery world you drink this is look like?", Davis asks himself when designing a new tasting room at the distillery.

Some tasting rooms double as transportation bringing guest to the laboratory where the spirits are tested and made.

Davis believes the spiritual home of Lost Spirits belongs in the Arts District.

"They give you a history of every drink, how they make it, how they distill it, doing it with your family makes it a fun time," said guest Ben Netzel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleswhiskeytourismlocalishmy go to
MY GO-TO
Mystery Spot celebrates 80 years of defying gravity, logic of guests
U :Dessert Story serves next-level Asian cuisine
Building a better Philly, one cut at a time
Step inside Philly's largest interactive Art Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man arrested for murder of pregnant woman found dead in car
New children's book explores NC's African-American history
Child under 4 years old among 9 new flu deaths in NC last week
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
Man charged in fatal shooting at Raleigh market
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Show More
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
3 people in masks shoot 2 men during Durham home invasion: Police
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks
Harnett County baseball player collapses during tryouts
More TOP STORIES News