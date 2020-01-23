Meatball U dishes out A+ comfort food

Enroll your tastebuds at Meatball University, a new comfort food restaurant in West Chester, PA.

You'll learn just how far a meatball can go at this spot which features dining in or take them home for the family!


Beef, chicken, and even vegan meatballs are just a few of the selections on the menu at "Meatball U." Their specialty: Bring Your Own Pot! You can have 12 meatballs of your choice loaded into your kitchenware to take home.


Their dinners incorporate the slow-cooked family feel from home. The recipes were inspired by and dedicated in memory of the owner Dan's step-father, Richard Quintano, nicknamed "Beeman." His family says he always made the best gravy and would yell, "C'mon!" as an alternative to "Bon Appétit!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughfoodfyi phillybite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Cold stuns turtles, causing them to wash ashore in NC
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
Veterans job fair being held at Carter-Finley Stadium
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
The 411: Thrifty Thursday - visualizing your success
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
Show More
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case up for adoption
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Trump administration to crack down on 'birth tourism'
More TOP STORIES News