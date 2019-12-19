my go-to

Immersive Park In Downtown LA

Wisdome LA is a 5-dome immersive art park in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Each dome offers a unique and immersive art experience where guests can not only see the art, but interact with it. Whether it's 3D digital art, Microdose VR, or visual projection mapping guests will be transported to other realities they never thought possible. During this holiday season, Wisdome LA is highlighting two special experiences for visitors; Dream of China, the first immersive 360 festival celebrating Chinese art and elctronic dance music in Los Angeles. And ETHERICA: A Galactic Sound Journey, with live mantra performance, sacred instruments, breathwork, energy healing, intention setting meditation, body movement and 360 stunning visuals to relax and recharge yourself. For more details visit:wisdome.la follow them of social media @wisdome.la
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown laartimmersivedowntown la360 videolocalishmy go to
MY GO-TO
For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA
Deacon Dave's in Livermore dazzles with over 600,000 Christmas lights
A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!
This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day
Where to watch 'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fourtune' on Wednesday
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Garner
GOP ties impeachment debate to Jesus, Pearl Harbor, Salem Witch trials
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Resident shot multiple times in Vance County home invasion
Man dies after weekend shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Show More
New $51 million development slated for downtown Cary
2 found dead in Orange County home
Troubleshooter helps Durham driver resolve 2-year fight with auto insurer
Popular Fayetteville gym suddenly shuts down leaving members, employees scrambling
Family seeking life-saving blood transfusion for beloved kitten
More TOP STORIES News