Campbell Learning Center uses power of music to help people of all ages and abilities

HOUSTON, Texas -- Music is an amazing outlet to express yourself, and nonprofit Campbell Learning Center in Houston, Texas teaches people of all ages and abilities.

One of their students, Jason Liu, has Autism and Parkinson's disease. His family was looking for a way for him to communicate, so they turned to music.


After 10 years of lessons, playing the piano brings out a side of Liu that his family rarely gets to see and people in the audience get shivers when they hear him perform!
