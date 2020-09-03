abc13 plus cypress

Cypress family helps woman in rehab and her newborn get a second chance at life

CYPRESS, Texas -- "It was really hard knowing when my son was born, he was born with drugs in his system." Ariel Bullock found out she was pregnant when she was 7 months along.

Her fiancé tried to help her get clean every day, but it wasn't until she held her son that her entire world changed and she gave up drugs.

Ariel checked herself into a treatment program and left her son in the hospital, knowing they would have nowhere to go when she got out.

Jodi Johnston and her husband Roy heard about Ariel's story when a member of the "100 Women Who Care" group in Cypress, Texas posted it on social media.

They were asking for donations to help Ariel with her son, but Jodi was so moved by her story she offered Ariel and her family a place to live.

"They are literally the reason why I get to be his mom," Ariel said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressaddictionbabydrug addictionfamilyabc13 plusall goodktrkfeel goodlocalish
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
Could you take on this 6 lb. burger challenge in under an hour?
11-year-old brings joy with 'quarantine caterpillar' project
Teen helps beautify Cypress neighborhood during pandemic
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies found days after flood swept away children
WATCH LIVE: NC officials give update on state's COVID-19 response
NC House passes $1.1B in COVID-19 relief: What it means for you
Fauci on sending ill college students home: 'The worst thing you can do'
NC BOE responds after Trump tells people to try to vote twice
Lost Wages Assistance payments now being sent in NC
Vice President Mike Pence visits Raleigh church
Show More
WEATHER: Heat index 105° and above again
Video in Black man's suffocation shows cops put hood on him
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
Man charged, accused of pointing a gun at Black mother in Raleigh
Family needed more in skilled nursing homes, advocates argue
More TOP STORIES News