Family Owned Business Makes Completely Vegan, All-Natural Soap

The family-owned business started in their home garage in Downey, now you can find Majestic Bliss Soaps in shops and boutiques across the country, including Whole Foods. The all-natural soaps promote wellness and are made with pure essential oils, which helps create a blissful experience. Marcela's background in energy healing inspired her to begin to infuse energies into soaps, after her clients described wanting to be able to maintain their feeling of bliss into the rest of their week. She wanted to use a product that people use every day, soap was the most natural fit and Majestic Bliss was born.
