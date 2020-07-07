Firefighter returns a favor 21 years to the day
21 years ago on July 4th, 1999, Rob Lee lost his home to fireworks when he was six years old. Watching his home go up in flames, he remembers the moment a firefighter rushed out with their family dog in his arms. That memory made a lasting impact on his life. Now 27 years old and a firefighter for the Fresno Fire Department, Rob was able to return the favor, 21 years to the day, helping save a family dog trapped in a burning home.
