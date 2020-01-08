Flowered Hot Dog Buns Bloom in Chicago!

CHICAGO -- Fat Rice in Chicago is known for its Macanese small plates, and its bakery is adding Asian flare to a classic city staple too.

Their Chicago-style hot dog bun is a feast for the eyes and taste buds.


"I think what is so great about the Chicago hot dog is that it offers a variety of flavor and textures," said Adrienne Lo, co-owner of Fat Rice and its bakery. "The hot dog itself is super snappy, fatty, salty. And you have that nice sport pepper that adds a nice heat to it. The relish and the mustard kind of come together and add acidity and the tomatoes bring a little acidity and a nice freshness to the whole thing."

Lo said the hot dog is something that everyone visiting Chicago should try.


"It's just a novelty item that really, people are drawn to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Squirrel breaks into, damages Atlanta home
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief
Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
2 dead from Harnett County domestic incident identified
Show More
2,500 Marines from NC to be sent to Mediterranean Sea
Hillsborough man wins lottery again
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Army warns of fake military draft texts
17-year-old killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting
More TOP STORIES News