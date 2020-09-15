folklorico

Folklorico dance is the heart and soul of Mexico

Folklorico is a festive, colorful, and cultural dance with origins in Mexico. On Mexican Independence Day, this traditional dance takes center stage during community and family celebrations.

"It's a beautiful way to say to the world, 'We celebrate with you,' the sense of freedom," said Blanca Araceli Soto, founder and president of the Tierra Blanca Arts Center.

Aztec dance is also showcased during holidays. Aztec dance is a respected dance that's ritual, meaningful, and centuries-old.

According to Soto, it's important for the community to build culture connection, instead of walls, especiallyas Mexico and seven other Latin-American countries celebrate their Independence Days.
