Formerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

TUSTIN, Calif. -- "Everyone needs to hear that they're loved. That they have purpose. That they're beautiful." TyRon Jackson is the founder and president of Operation Warm Wishes, a non-profit that serves the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need. After growing up homeless in a family that didn't accept his sexuality, TyRon dedicated his life to helping others. For 13 years, Operation Warm Wishes has been hosting everything from food giveaways to birthday parties for kids who can't afford them, but it's TyRon's positivity and selflessness that inspired his community to do something nice for him. Watch to see his emotional response to their surprise!

For more information about Operation Warm Wishes, visit: www.operationwarmwishes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinlgbtqlgbtq pridemodern familylocalish show (lsh)surprisecommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high case count
LOOK BACK: The day 14 inches of snow fell in NC in 2018
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Show More
NC State pauses basketball activities due to COVID-19
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Some landlords rejecting HOPE rent payments for struggling tenants
More TOP STORIES News