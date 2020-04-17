be localish raleigh

Free Barbecue for Hospitality Workers

When Lawrence Barbecue lost all of their catering business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they quickly shifted gears to selling take-out to allow them to support their fellow food and beverage industry workers who are struggling during these times. Owner Jake Wood and executive chef Eddie Forbis are firing up the smoker every weekday and filling it with pork butts, Texas-style brisket, ribs, and chicken wings, they even have a vegan pulled pork made from smoked mushrooms. Wood is committed to making sure people are fed and will keep giving away meals to service workers for as long as the can. They frequently sell out, so it's best to get your order in early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown raleighsmall businessbe localish raleighmore in commonrestaurantsbarbecuelocalish
BE LOCALISH RALEIGH
How you can help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis
Raleigh-based 'HomeRover' app hopes to keep housing market moving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We do want to open NC': Cooper highlights increase in COVID-19 testing
Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen
Husband charged in death of Sampson County mother
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Why Americans may see a meat shortage in the coming weeks
Seashells piling up on NC beaches because of coronavirus
Show More
1st remdesivir results in coronavirus fight released
Raeford Farms chicken sales continue in eastern NC
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Students possibly exposed to lead at Raleigh daycare, school
Can you test positive for COVID-19 more than once? Duke expert weighs in
More TOP STORIES News