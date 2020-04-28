be localish

Restaurant hands out free breakfasts to seniors and first responders

Los Candiles, a family-run restaurant in Chicago's Little Village, is giving back to their community to make things a little easier for those who need help! During the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have still continued to feed their communities. Los Candiles found a donor who was able to help provide meals to people who needed them, while keeping a local business running. Volunteers even stepped up to deliver food. "Crucial times like this we have to make it happen. We have to stick together," said the owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagevolunteerismrestaurantscommunitybe localish
BE LOCALISH
Drag queens delivery carry-out orders in Michigan City
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ReOpen NC protesters gather in Raleigh
LATEST: At least 9,568 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
At least 190 COVID-19 deaths linked to NC care facilities
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
Show More
CDC has suggestions for workplaces as states reopen
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Raleigh property manager works with tenants to soften COVID-19 hit
The 411: Help with your stimulus check
Raleigh couple returned from March cruise COVID-19 positive
More TOP STORIES News