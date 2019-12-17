ocean conservation

This School Teacher Is a Seahorse Whisperer

Roger Hanson is a 69-year-old retired schoolteacher known as the "seahorse whisperer." Almost every day, the Iowa native drives 80 miles from his home to Long Beach, CA, where the experienced diver has maintained an underwater sanctuary for a rare colony of Pacific seahorses since 2016. Roger has built 11 bio homes for the seahorses, and maintains a log of over 1, 200 dives into the colony. Roger is known as the "polar bear" because he dives without a wet suit which has endeared him to other divers in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachteacherretirementlocalishocean conservation
OCEAN CONSERVATION
'Wondrous' 10-foot giant squid spotted deep in Gulf of Mexico
What's going to happen to rare blue lobster found this week
Sharks on the move: How to track great whites heading north
Jason Momoa shaves beard to promote recycling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
VIDEO: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in NYC
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Raleigh hopes to model Durham's affordable housing bond
Russian spy ship 'operating unsafely' off Eastern Seaboard: Coast Guard
UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
Show More
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 116 years ago
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Every year, Rocky Mount toy drive helps more children
More TOP STORIES News