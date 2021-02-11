This beloved BBQ restaurant went from hidden gem to world famous

HOUSTON, Texas -- Gatlin's BBQ started out as a hidden gem in 2010.

Greg Gatlin and his family opened the business in a tiny house in Houston, Texas. Within a few months, there were lines out the door and the local and state accolades started pouring in.

Gatlin's BBQ is now in a much bigger location, and one of the most well-known BBQ restaurants in Texas.

Customers will line up for their mouthwatering meats and delicious sides. Diners also love going because of the Gatlin family, whose love for each other, and the business is obvious as soon as you walk in the door.

If you would like to check out their menu or see their hours, visit their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sleet, freezing rain possible over the next few days
2 charged with murder of pregnant Wake County woman
LATEST: PNC Arena opens as mass vaccine site
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Millionaire NFL star shares why he quit football to farm in NC
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
Show More
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
Burglar targeting seniors while they sleep, police warn
More TOP STORIES News