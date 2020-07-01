Chicago girl raises thousands for Lurie Children's Hospital by making bracelets

By Natalie Heller
CHICAGO -- Most kids, if they can earn a few extra dollars, can't wait to spend it on kid stuff. Not Hayley Orlinsky.

She's using her creative talent to make money - then donating it to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, a place that helped her in the first days of her young life.

"I had an idea in the middle of the night, I can make bracelets and then when people buy the bracelets, they give me the money and then I could give the hospitals the money," Hayley said.

It all started when Hayley posted a video on Facebook announcing she was creating and selling bracelets to support Lurie Children's Hospital and the orders started coming in. Hayley has made hundreds of bracelets and already has raised more than $13,000.

Hayley said the reaction has made her feel "happy and amazing." She hopes to inspire other kids to use their creative talents to help, too.

"So, whatever they like to do, like let's say they like to draw, or they like to paint," Hayley suggested. "They should sell them and they could give the money to hospitals."

If you want to buy a bracelet from Hayley, head to the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomichigan avenuechildren's healthmore in commonhospitallocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to address state at 3 p.m. today
90 students, staff in Ft. Bragg survival course get COVID-19
Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs at Bragg soldier
NC agencies to crack down on speeding, impaired driving for July 4
Truck crashes into home in Durham
I-85S reopens after tractor-trailers crash in Hillsborough
NC GOP cancels in-person convention for state elections
Show More
Special iPad belonging to child with autism stolen from grocery cart
Noose found in Battle Park in Rocky Mount
Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain
Grieving Durham mom's message to young men: 'Put the guns down'
Bear sightings reported in Garner, Clayton
More TOP STORIES News