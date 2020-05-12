4-year-old Houston girl who had 3 heart surgeries surprised with birthday parade

HOUSTON, Texas -- Acelynn Akhtar was born with congenital heart disease and underwent her first surgery at just three weeks old.

The Houston, Texas girl had her second surgery at six months and was told she would need another operation days before turning 4.

Her family had to cancel her birthday party since she was in quarantine before the operation, but Acelynn's mom promised her with a huge party when she turned 5.

Unfortunately, Acelynn's 5th birthday bash was canceled because of COVID-19. But her friends and family were able to put together a celebration by surprising her with a car parade in the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiesbirthdaycommunity strongmore in commonfamilyktrklocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 27 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NC
LIVE: ReOpen NC activists protest in Raleigh
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Warm weather coming; 1st tropical system possible
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
The 411: Want to win a $100 Lidl gift card?
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Show More
Raleigh teens start mask company, sell thousands in first month
Study: Durham economy well poised to bounce back after COVID-19
Travel, vacation scams cost consumers more than $10.6M: FTC
ICNA fills plates for Raleigh neighbors, first responders
'I just miss my mom:' Woman says mother died alone from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News