Girls on the Run: 20 years of helping girls be their best

HOUSTON, Texas -- Girls on the Run Greater Houston started as a dream by Mary T. Callahan. She grew up running, and it played such a big role in her life. But it wasn't until she read an article about the national organization, that she realized how much of a difference running could mean for a young girl.

Fast forward 20 years, and the Houston chapter has changed thousands of lives. The organization is the only national physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls. It is much more than getting girls involved in running and exercise, it helps them manage emotions, resolve conflict, and help others.

You can learn more about Girls on the Run Greater Houston at their website or check them out on Instagram.
