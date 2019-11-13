Is this Philly's first 100-percent Keto bakery?

DessertCrazy claims to be Philadelphia's first keto, low carb, gluten-free bakery.

Owner Candace Conway, a scientist with a sweet tooth, is the creative mind behind this array of delectable sweet treats. Conway, who was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, couldn't imagine a life without sugar.

So she put her chemistry background to work, developing delicious desserts that wouldn't cause her sugar to spike.

The result? A shop full of keto sweets from cookies, cupcakes, brownies, lemon bars and cheesecake that she says are life-changing for people who can't or won't eat sugar. The keto coffee is a big hit, too.

DessertCrazy|Facebook

1925 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267) 764-1411
