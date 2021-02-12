localish

8Go inside Philly's completely underground mushroom farm!

PHILADELPHIA -- Mycopolitan Mushroom Company is an Underground Mushroom Farm located in the middle of Philadelphia in the basement of a warehouse.

The farm produces 700 pounds of mushrooms a week!


Tyler Case and Brain Versek started the farm because they had a passion for fungi.

They saw a niche in the market to sell mushrooms directly to Philadelphia restaurants and provide them with the freshest mushrooms available...and business took off.

They grow 8 varieties of mushrooms in the warehouse basement for both culinary and medicinal purposes and hope to grow more in the future.


Mycopolitan Mushrooms | Facebook | Instagram
428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-261-8233

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Learn the science of beer at Vallensons' Brewing Company
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake, Durham, Orange included in Winter Weather Advisory
Durham's Miss Marcella gets COVID-19 vaccine on GMA
WCPSS leaders discuss reopening bill, teacher vaccinations
Unique round house in Wilson is window into Black history
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
LATEST: Fauci says mask wearing will continue for 'several months'
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Show More
'A good mom': Family members remember the life of Brittany Smith
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Family, friends of slain Raleigh UPS driver grieve after senseless murder
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
More TOP STORIES News