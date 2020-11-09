SF's Golden Gate Park celebrates 150th anniversary with 150-foot SkyStar Observation Wheel

SAN FRANCISCO -- What's the best way to celebrate San Francisco's Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary? With a 150-foot observation wheel, of course!
The SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 enclosed gondolas, with stunning views from downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean.
Each ride is around 12 minutes long and completes four rotations.
It's a sight to see, day or night, with one million colorful LED lights illuminating the wheel nightly.
The wheel was installed in the Music Concourse back in March, but was not able to open due to the pandemic, so visitors are thrilled to finally see the wheel turning.
To help ease the minds of riders, health and safety precautions are in full effect. All gondolas are sanitized between each use, one household per gondola, social distancing in queues, onsite hand washing, and temperature testing for staff.
All reservations to ride the wheel must be made in advance.
To learn more, visit here.
