Grab BBQ Here and Someone in Need Gets a Meal!

This little ole' food truck is making a big difference in the community. With every wood-smoked BBQ sandwich purchased a meal is provided to the less fortunate. 'And Also With Cue' has given out over 400 free meals by providing an opportunity for others to care for their neighbors. Feed your neighbor by feeding yourself. You eat, you give. Everybody eats, everybody wins.
