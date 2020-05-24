Alvin ISD staff celebrate students' last day of kindergarten with special drive-by parade

PEARLAND, Texas -- "We didn't know that school was going to end in March, and we weren't going to come back anymore."

Students across the country have had to change the way they learn because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one group of kindergartners will always remember the way their school year ended.

The staff at Marek Elementary in Pearland, Texas, celebrated with a drive-by parade for the students.

It was a great way for the kids to see their teachers while social distancing and say "Goodbye to Kinder."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandsocial distancingkindergarteneducationcommunity strongmore in commonschoolktrkpandemiclocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 22,725 COVID-19 NC cases after highest jump to date
Man found stabbed in Raleigh, police say
Church service canceled? Here's a message (con versión en español)
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Search underway for mom who disappeared during bike ride
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
NC breweries reopen leaving some owners scratching their heads
Show More
Hair salons open with added safety measures
Holly Springs gym owner frustrated by Phase 2 snub
1 injured, another dead in Harnett County shooting
Lawsuit: NC laws expose many voters to virus risks
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
More TOP STORIES News